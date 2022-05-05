Miss Kidi Ghana bounces back in style

After making history as the first pageant for kids, Miss Kidi Ghana bounces back this year with some exciting and educative contents.

The road to crowning a new young queen starts this Sunday, May 8, 2022, with the unveiling of 20 beautiful contestants.

The unveiling ceremony streamed across Miss Kidi Ghana social media handles (Facebook, Twitter) would witness these kids start their journey of becoming top models.

This year’s edition is themed: “Uncovering the unique potential of the younger female generations.”

Speaking in an interview ahead of the ceremony, Madam Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Executive Director of ASKOF Productions (organizers of the pageantry), said the pageantry was aimed at giving the girl child a voice in society.

“We created this pageantry platform to offer the younger ones a voice in society as well as build their courage and showcase their talent at this very age.

“By doing so, we are fine-tuning their career paths and making them believe in their abilities to become top beauty and fashion models in the future,” she said.

Madam Aduonum further disclosed that they had recruited some top professional models in the country to guide these young ones and teach them the basics of modelling.

The maiden edition of the Miss Kidi Ghana pageant was won by Lady Precious, an 11-year-old student of Believers School in Accra.