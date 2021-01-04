Madam Mabel Acheampomaa Acheampong, Chief Executive Officer of Miss Kidi Ghana says the upcoming pageantry seeks to give kids a good foundation to launch their beauty pageant ambition at a younger age.

The maiden edition of child beauty pageant dubbed “Miss Kidi Ghana” is set to be officially launched on February 3, 2021.

The “Miss Kidi Ghana” pageantry, an initiative of Askof Productions, would see female kids between the ages of 5 and 12 engage in a series of competitive categories including talent shows, runway skills, among others.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the launch, Madam Acheampong, Chief Executive Officer disclosed that the platform would nurture aspiring female kids and secure better future opportunities for them.

“Most children have the passion for pageantry but don’t have the opportunity to demonstrate their talents. So we want to use this platform to change the lives of these young ones and give them a good foundation in pageantry.

“So we would enroll some children having reached an agreement with their parents and make them realize their dreams and am hopeful that it would be a life-changing experience for Ghanaian kids,” she said in an interview.

Madam Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is now the Executive Director of Askof Productions added that the maiden edition of the kid pageantry would open doors for aspiring kids to also secure an international platform in the future.

Notably, the maiden Queens of this year’s pageantry would win amazing prizes including an all-expenses-paid trip abroad, a crown, cash, and other amazing prizes.