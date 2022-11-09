Miss Malaika Ghana Finale Beckons!! Who Becomes the Emerald Queen?

Founded in 2002, Miss Malaika Ghana is the most prestigious, recognized and published beauty pageant in Ghana today. Organized by Charterhouse, the Pageant has churned out several dozens of well-groomed and well-placed queens across varied industries such as heath to technology, finance to petroleum, construction to agriculture, broadcasting to tourism and more. This has been 19 years of glitz and glamor, valor and values, enterprise and entertainment.

After 13 weeks of friendly competition, education, unpredictability’s, evictions, cheers, tears and pure joy, the decision on who wears the Emerald Crown comes down to one night, on Saturday 12th November. The Grand Arena will play host to the final delegates where a queen will be crowned. It will be an outpour of raw intelligence, display of pure talent and presentation of finesse in class. Who becomes the Emerald Queen? Who walks away with the Car, the Cash Prize and the bragging rights of Miss Malaika Emerald Queen?

Teddy Nannor – producer said “It is the 20th anniversary hence we are not leaving any stone unturned; It will be the best yet. Definitely a night to remember. The finale will double as a homecoming of past queens and delegates over the last 19 years. All of them together in one night! The night couldn’t get any better”

10 young beautiful and intelligent ladies will be showcased in grand style before an audience and group of astute judges They are; Ama Sarpong – 2010 winner. Kofi Okyere Darko – renowned fashion designer and radio host. Tourism Curator, Paa John. 2nd runner up 2010, Berla Mundi and Naa Oyoe Quartey – 2013 winner. The Emerald Seasons Finale will be hosted by ace broadcaster, Naa Ashorkor.

As if the presence of hundreds of delegates over 19 years were not enough, Charterhouse throws in Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artistes of the Year -KiDi in performance. The stage will be further come alive with performances from New Sensation Lasmid, we get “down flat” with Kelvynboy and get blessed by the evergreen Adina. The Emerald is set to be a once in a life experience! Tickets are out for Ghc100 at Charterhouse or via 0501288520. For E-tickets dial *713*33*00# and follow the prompt. It’s time to secure a table and or reserve one of our limited tables.

The finale is here, vote for your favorite to become the next Miss Malaika Queen. Simply dial *711*80# and enter the delegate’s code. Visit Miss Malaika Ghana official pages on all socials for more details.

Miss Malaika Ghana, proudly brought to you by GTP, Club Shandy, Vodafone, Ebony Condoms, Locus, Vaseline, Pepsodent, Lux, Treepz, Duks Automobile & Construction and Media partners.