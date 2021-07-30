Miss Muslimah Ghana auditions set for August 21

The Miss Muslimah Ghana (MMG) audition is set to take place at the MJ Grand Hotel on Saturday, August 21.

The Miss Muslimah Gh initiative is an all Muslim pageant designed to draw participation from young Muslim women to showcase qualities of belief, leadership, talent, motivation and the celebration of beauty, style, and fashion from the Islamic perspective.

This initiative is aimed at giving a platform to empower Muslim women and providing leverage to promote and contribute to the community and national development through humanitarian services.

It seeks to address the issue of stereotype particularly in relation to young Muslim girls being at the forefront and taking up leading roles in society.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency, Miss Hawa Alidu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cruiz House Events said a key benefit one gets from partaking in the pageant is the support, platform, and opportunities the pageant provides.

Miss Hawa said participants would be exposed to various opportunities from sponsors, corporate individuals, philantropists, agencies as well as companies who would willingly open up their doors in support of projects participants would take up.

She added that participants would build their confidence, presentations skills, interpersonal relationships, entrepreneurial skills through training and coaching from various activities.

She said the winner drives home a C- Class Mercedes Benz, cash price of Ghs5000, a trip to Dubai, a wardrobe sponsorship monthly allowances and products from sponsors.

She said the dress code for the audition is classic modest wear.

Miss Musilimah Ghana also runs the annual Ghana Muslimah dialogue ( GHAMUDA) , Zango Educational Support System Project ( ZESs PROJECT) and the Zango entrepreneurship development skills project ( ZEDs project ) and the yet to be unveiled award system , Ghana Muslims Honouring awards.

“These projects are carefully structured annually to help eliminate and reduce some societal issues recognised within the Zango community to bring about development and also create a platform for the Zango women and girl child to build up their role and be motivated to aspire higher in life,” She said.