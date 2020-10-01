Cruz house events in collaboration with BRYT TV have selected 30 out of many contestants during the Miss Muslimah Ghana 2020 (MMG) auditions, which took place at the Accra city hotel.

Miss Hawa Criuz, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Miss Musilimah Ghana Said the initiative seeks to groom Muslim ladies to be the voice of voiceless and to share and resolve issues of concern Muslims, especially with Zongo communities.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Miss Hawa said the platform was designed for all sections of Muslim women across Ghana to exhibit diverse culture, while projecting the essence of hijab, as a symbol of modesty and privacy.

The Miss Muslimah Ghana (MMG) is an overall Muslim pageant initiative designed to draw participation from young Muslim women to showcase qualities of believe, leadership, talent, motivation and the celebration of beauty, style and fashion from the Islamic perspective.

This initiative is aimed at promoting a platform to empower Muslim women and providing leverage to promote and contribute to community and national development through humanitarian services.

“We aspire to become the most influential and recognized beauty pageant projecting a positive image of Islam and inspiring Muslim women”. She said.

She said the winner takes home an official car, cash prize of GHC5, 000, monthly allowance of GHC300, one year volunteerism with Miss Muslimah Ghana.

Miss Hawa said souvenirs and products from sponsors, of Wardrobe and dresses to official events or meetings and ambassadorial deals with some sponsors were part of the package for the winner.

She added that the first and second runner-up and all finalists were all entitled to hampers and another beneficial prizes.

“I urge all the contestants who couldn’t make it to never give up and try again harder next year”. She said.

The Miss Muslimah Ghana (MMG) initiative is proudly sponsored by Pinamang cosmetics and powered by power jet battery.

Other sponsors include, Moons Beauty gh, Notes cosmetics gh, Royal Spark gh, Zahanaf shoes, Capitol cafe and restaurant, Eye 360 security and Bae clothing.