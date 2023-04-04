Miss Natural Beauty Pageant launched

Miss Natural Beauty, a pageant that seeks to project the natural beauty of Ghanaian women and boost their confidence has been launched in Accra.

The contest which targets young Ghanaian women between the ages of 18 and 35 years, is set to provide a platform to showcase the diversity of African beauty that disregards alien standards and definitions of beauty.

“This pageant is the first of its kind to solely incorporate natural grooming and thus present models devoid of unnatural products” said Madam Ayishatu Grace Musah, the Director and Global Coordinator of Kente Business Journal at the press launch.

She said the event held under the theme, “Embracing Your True Worth” was seeking to bring together women who are assertive, self-motivated and believe in “undiluted beauty” to help change the narrative and perception of inferiority that Africans have of themselves.

“Based on documented historical evidence there has been a decline in the self-esteem of us Africans and that includes the way we looked” she said.

Madam Musah also indicated that, organisers of the event would be working with local entrepreneurs in the natural beauty industries to promote their products and business.

She encouraged parents to nurture children at home to appreciate their natural looks and groom them to take very good care themselves to boost their confidence.

After two months of activities that include four weeks of scoring event, the eventual winner of the contest is set to take home a cash prize of GHS 10000, product and services from sponsors, travel tour, a one brand brand Ambassadorial deal of Natural Beauty Magazine.

Requirement for participation included having unpermed natural hair, must be at least 5 feet, 5 inches tall, must not be pregnant at the time of the event and must be at least a Senior High School graduate.