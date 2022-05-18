Miss Top Model Ghana Contestants Unveiled

12 beautiful Ghanaian models have officially been selected and unveiled for the upcoming prestigious Miss Top Model Ghana show slated for this year.

Miss Top Model Ghana is an annual event organised by Iconz Agency and aimed at promoting the significance of the Ghanaian culture through modeling in order to attain global recognition.

The ladies who were taken through a virtual selection process met all requirements and qualification abilities.

The lists includes, Icon Becca, Nana Adjoa, Nessa the model, Afi, Janet, Justina, Adepa, Reign Bianca, Mzz Eli, Princy de model, Akua the model and Akua Bruce.

The CEO of Iconz Agency, Moses Kelvin Quaye (Sugar), in an interview with this portal disclosed strategic plans outlined ahead of the grand finale.

“Our next step is to start voting and proceed with the online interviews as part of the process and catwalk and introduction of challenges,” he said.

He stated that he is optimistic of achieving the desired target at the end.

“We are expecting a very successful show at the end. We have earmarked plans to make sure we attain the needed success.

He, however, urged the models to work hard in order to make a mark for themselves on the international front.

The winner of the event will walk home with souvenirs from sponsors as well as represent Ghana at the Miss Top Model International.