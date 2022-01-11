Miss Tourism Ghana, Goldstar Air spread love to Countryside Orphanage.

Goldstar Air, wings of Ghana, in collaboration with the Miss Tourism Ghana

organizers, brought smiles to the Countryside children’s welfare home in

Bawjiase, located in the Awutu Senya West Municipal Assembly, Central

Region-Ghana, by donating assorted items and organizing a party for them.

Ghanaian pageantry is noted for promoting the rich cultural heritage and tourist sites in the country, as well as grooming the young ladies about the nation’s culture and traditions, Miss Tourism Ghana managed by Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Delphine Brew-Hammond, the 2021 Outstanding Tourism woman of the year at the National Tourism Awards and the Most Promising Airline company award winner, wholly-owned Ghanaian airline Goldstar Air

managed by Mr. Eric Bannerman, the most Inspiring Aviation Personality award winner collaborated to donate the items to the Countryside Orphanage.



Christmas gifts, meals, children’s books, fruit juice boxes, cookies, and boxes of personal protective equipment (PPEs) were among the items presented to the kids.

The management and staff of the orphanage were overjoyed, and they expressed their deepest gratitude to Goldstar Air and Miss Tourism Ghana for their thoughtful gesture.

They also assured that the orphanage would put the items to good use for the children, and they urged other organizations to follow their lead and make similar donations.

The orphanage’s management and staff, as well as Delight Sedinam Atsyor (the Chaperone), and the reigning Queen and Princesses of Miss Tourism Ghana 2021- Miss Jemima Nyamewaa Akpandja, Caroline Naa Nunoo, Millicent Awiendi, and Goldstar Air Cabin Crew Mr. Edwin Lamptey and Mr. Isaac Ankrah- attended the presentation.

The donation was intended to assist the orphanage’s management in caring for the children, as the home has made a significant contribution to providing for the less fortunate in society, as well as to encourage the excited children to remain disciplined and obedient to their teachers and instructors at the camp house.

The Country-side Children’s Welfare Home is a privately owned orphanage home that houses over 120 children and provides them with housing, schooling, and sports facilities.

Mrs. Delphine Brew- Hammond, CEO of Miss Tourism Ghana, which is fully

supported by the Ministry of Tourism and the Ghana Tourism Authority,

addressed the children during the presentation of the items, saying that the

donation of the items will add to the comfort of the children.

She explained that the children, who all have big dreams of becoming great in the future, need a lot of attention, care, and protection, which is why she believes the gesture will not be a one-day wonder.

“Both organizations will come to the children’s aid on occasion in order to assist teachers, caregivers, and cooks in training them to become responsible citizens with realized dreams,” she added.

Goldstar Air, an award-winning Ghanaian airline, has been offered incentives at both Providence International Airport (PVD) and Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) in the United States.

Providence is the capital city of the United States state of Rhode Island, and it is closer to New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, while Baltimore Washington International

Airport is located in the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area, and it is

closer to Dalaware.

Pennsylvania and Virginia, and the airline is well along in negotiations with a US airline and transportation company for onward connections to and from other US and Canadian cities.



The airline have been offered two years free Landing, Parking, Office and Advert space by Mr. Primental, Assistant Vice President Air Service department at Providence International Airport and Mr. Storck, Director Air Service Department and Strategic Analysis at Baltimore Washington International Airport.

In Scotland, which is our future destination, the airline have been offered one year free Landing, Parking and Office space by Mr. Paul White and Mr. Robert Love, Aero Commercial Analyst at Glasgow International Airport(GLA) Goldstar Air’s business Operations is to inject a rapid growth to the West African aviation and tourism market which is currently under-serviced.

As a Ghanaian registered Company, we plan to utilize the country’s status as the “Gateway to West Africa” to develop the West Africa market by introducing scheduled flights from all the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) countries through Accra (Main Hub) and Tamale (second hub) to North America, Europe, Middle East, Caribbean and Asia.

Source: Edmund Lamptey