Miss Wave Nigeria to empower young Nigerian women

Wave Media and Talent Services Ltd with brand name (Wave Media and Studioz) in collaboration with Tayo and Cynthia Adediran (TACA) foundation is set to offer a new lease of life to young Nigerian-African women with beauty and character.

The pageant is open to young women from across Nigeria, and the winner will receive a huge cash prize, trip abroad, as well as a platform to use her influence to promote positive change.

W.A.V.E stands for “Women Advocates for Virtue and Empowerment”, Miss Wave is a pageant that seeks to recognize and reward young women who are not only beautiful, but also intelligent, passionate, and determined to make a positive impact on the world through skill acquisition and mentorship programs.

Unlike other pageants, Miss Wave Nigeria offers open doors of opportunity to contestants,as well as give them the possibility of going into acting, modeling, entrepreneurial careers and many more profitable jobs.

In addition to their individual pet projects, the winners of the pageant will champion the *Train A Girl Campaign* which is an initiative of the TACA Foundation with which they hope to train 100 young girls and women in Lagos in various skills such as, Web design and development, Digital Marketing, Photography, Videography and Editing, Fashion designing, Hair dressing and Bag Making.

According to a release signed by the progenitor, Cynthia Adediran, who also doubles as the host, ‘our goal is to be recognized as a beacon of empowerment and inspiration for young women in Nigeria. We envision a future where every woman feels empowered to pursue her dreams, challenge societal norms, and make a meaningful impact in her community.’

The grand finale of Miss Wave Nigeria is slated for November 25, 2023 at the prestigious Royal Oak Center, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, the entertainment capital of Africa. We have gone the extra mile to get these incredible personalities; Bam Bam, Winfrey Agbelese and Victory Gbakara as our judges, while the delectable Simi Drey will join me as host.’

Cynthia expressed her passion to see young women become better and her delight to announce to the world the advent of a new pageant birthed to redefine the perspective of pageantry and change the narrative.

‘Miss Wave Nigeria is a Beauty Pageant that celebrates beauty, talent, and empowerment, with the vision of becoming a symbol of grace, confidence, and social responsibility’ the release stated.

The 5-star event will be spiced with Fashion runway showcase promoting Made in Nigeria brands by Nigerian upcoming female fashion designers and an award presentation to female change makers in Leadership, Tech, Business, Fashion and Entertainment sectors.