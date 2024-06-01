Missile Strikes Claim 5 Lives and Injure 25 in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Ukraine's Kharkiv region witnesses tragedy as missile strikes result in five fatalities and 25 injuries.

At least five people were killed and 25 others injured in Russia’s missile attacks on Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv, local authorities said Friday.

Oleg Synegubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said that Russian missiles hit a five-story apartment block and a two-story industrial building.

Meanwhile, a transformer substation in Kiev’s southern Holosiivskyi district was destroyed by debris from intercepted missiles, Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK said in a statement.

The Kiev City Military Administration said a car service station, a car wash and a warehouse were damaged in the attack on the capital.