Missile Strikes Claim 5 Lives and Injure 25 in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

At least five people were killed and 25 others injured in Russia’s missile attacks on Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv, local authorities said Friday.

Oleg Synegubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said that Russian missiles hit a five-story apartment block and a two-story industrial building.

Meanwhile, a transformer substation in Kiev’s southern Holosiivskyi district was destroyed by debris from intercepted missiles, Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK said in a statement.

The Kiev City Military Administration said a car service station, a car wash and a warehouse were damaged in the attack on the capital.

