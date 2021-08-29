Missing dog makes 380-kilometre trek through France to get home

A dog lost on a holiday trip in France reappeared in its home town 380 kilometres away.

On the way back from a holiday in Italy, the owners of hunting terrier Pablo had made a stopover in the French region of Savoie, radio station France Bleu reported.

The 2-year-old dog left the camper van to explore the surroundings, but unusually, did not return. His owners waited for hours in vain and reported Pablo missing to the mayor’s office the next day before continuing their journey to relatives.

A few days later, they received a photo of a dog from acquaintances who were keeping an eye on the house near Nimes in the south of France.

“I recognized Pablo from it, I couldn’t believe it, it was a real moment of happiness,” his mistress, Catherine, told the radio station.

The dog was indeed Pablo – emaciated but very much alive.

“We immediately decided to go home,” said owner Roger. They then bought a GPS collar so they wouldn’t lose Pablo again.