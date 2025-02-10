Missing MPs Due to Logistical Hurdles, Not Indiscipline, Says Dafeamekpor

South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has dismissed concerns over the absence of many majority MPs in Parliament, attributing the low attendance to logistical challenges rather than a lack of commitment.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues, Dafeamekpor explained that many of the newly elected MPs are still settling into their roles, grappling with office relocations and sorting out accommodation issues as they adjust to life in Accra.

He noted that the missing numbers are primarily from the majority side and reassured the public that these absences do not reflect any indiscipline. “The explanation I got is that some have relocated their offices and others are still trying to sort out their accommodation matters,” he said. With 81 new MPs now making the transition, it is perhaps unsurprising that this adjustment period has presented challenges, even for those who have previously lived in the capital.

Reflecting on his own early days in Parliament back in January 2017, Dafeamekpor recalled, “When I came to Parliament, things were tough. Even colleagues who had lived in Accra for years faced similar logistical difficulties.” His candid remarks underscore that the current situation is part of a broader transition rather than a breakdown in parliamentary discipline.

While critics have raised alarms over the pattern of absenteeism, Dafeamekpor expressed confidence that the situation would stabilize soon. He promised that by the end of the month, once office spaces are fully set up and accommodation issues resolved, attendance will improve and the functioning of Parliament will return to normal. This explanation offers a measured perspective, suggesting that growing pains are to be expected as new legislators find their footing in a bustling urban environment.