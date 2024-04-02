Missing Penis: We Must Pay Attention To Things That Will Bring Progress – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) has charged Ghanaians to focus and pay more attention to the things that will bring progress than to things that will create confusion and weeping.

The man of God who has earned the name THE SEER for the accuracy in his prophesies, was commenting on recent reports of people’s penis going missing in Kasoa after being touched by suspected ritualists.

Speaking on Angel TV, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said it is so pathetic to think that a man’s penis is like a hair that can fall off so easily.

Amid the hullaballoos of missing penis, there is no single evidence to that.

The SEER in advising Ghanaians took a scripture from Mark 5:35-43

“While He was still speaking, some came from the ruler of the synagogue’s house who said, “Your daughter is dead. Why trouble the Teacher any further?”

As soon as Jesus heard the word that was spoken, He said to the ruler of the synagogue, “Do not be afraid; only believe.” And He permitted no one to follow Him except Peter, James, and John the brother of James. Then He came to the house of the ruler of the synagogue, and saw a tumult and those who wept and wailed loudly. When He came in, He said to whem, “Why make this commotion and weep? The child is not dead, but ysleeping.”

And they ridiculed Him. But when He had put them all outside, He took the father and the mother of the child, and those who were with Him, and entered where the child was lying. Then He took the child by the hand, and said to her, “Talitha, cumi,” which is translated, “Little girl, I say to you, arise.” Immediately the girl arose and walked, for she was twelve years of age. And they were overcome with great amazement. But He commanded them strictly that no one should know it, and said that something should be given her to eat.”

He said, there are certain things we don’t pay attention to, stressing that things such as missing penis are things we must ignore and focus on our personal and nation development.

“The concerts are too much. We must get something to build our lives and not pay attention to such unnecessary things,” he said.

According to him, when Jesus was going to the house where the little girl was pronounced dead amid weeping, and wailing, He did not permit anybody to follow Him except Peter, James, and John the brother of James; not even all His disciples because these people believe in anything that enters their ears and anything that they see with their eyes.

“We don’t focus on things that will push us forward, things that will build us, we only focus on the things bring confusion, weeping and wailing. But when Jesus enters, he asked them why they were causing confusion; and realizing that the little girl died out of hunger, He asked that she be given food to eat.

“You see, her parents didn’t pay attention to that little thing, they kept praying, blaming Satan until the girl died. Jesus realizing that, asked them to give the girl food to eat.”

Earthquake

The SEER gave a brief prophesy about the USA and revealed that there is going to be a great Earthquake which will begin from Texas, and then there will be a shift.

“So many things will change in America,” he said and advised people who want to enter into America through unauthorized routes to make whatever arrangements they have regarding that as early as possible because the tension that will come during that period will be so intense that anyone who would be caught will be deported and all their efforts would be in vail.