Missing private security man in Wa found dead

The Upper West Regional Police Command has exhumed the body of a private security guard (Watchman) who went missing on Friday, September 16, 2022.

The victim reported to work at Nuur Ventures, a cold store in Wa, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, and did not return home.

The body of the victim was found shallowly buried in a nearby bush behind Napogbakole, a Suburb of Wa with his private part missing and the stomach cut open.

“When we got here, we saw a human tongue and eyes. We came to another area in an uncompleted building and saw a cooking stove (stones) calabash, cola nuts, some tree roots and water, and a bow’s arrows.

“We passed another place and saw that they burnt a tyre at one spot, and with the directive of the Police personnel at the scene we scooped that area and saw the body,” Mr Maalubata Musah, an eyewitness told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the Police are yet to comment on the incident.

The suspected ritual killings and missing persons in Wa were currently about 10.

While some of the missing persons have been found dead, others were still not found.

The Ghana Police Service, in a statement dated September 17, 2022, signed by Chief Superintendent of Police Madam Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said the Police have beefed up security in Wa.