Mission Africa Inc. honours Bagbin, Sam George, and others for championing Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill

Background

Eight members of Ghana’s Parliament jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) activities in the country.

The bill, which they term a ‘Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’, was presented to Speaker, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The proponents of the bill want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.

In recent times, the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana has featured prominently in the news, especially after the arrest of 21 activists in the Volta Regional capital, Ho.

Prior to that, police officers raided a house at Ashongman in Accra that was being used as an office of LGBQI+ Rights and a shelter for the LGBTQI+ community.

The two incidents reignited public debate on the subject with some legislators including the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, publicly declaring their interest in criminalizing all forms of LGBTQI+ activities.

The bill, presented to the Speaker, is the first major step taken toward criminalization.

28th July 2023

Mission Africa Inc. Inland Empire Concern African America Churches of California, honours Bagbin, Sam George, others for championing Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill

The Executive Board of Mission Africa Incorporated USA/Ghana, in collaboration with the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship, the Worldwide Miracle Outreach UK led by Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Inland Empire Concern African America Churches of California, (IECCAC (UNA- GH), Inter Faith Christian for Jewish Strategic Diplomacy, USA, Christian Bible and Governance, have commended the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, the Rt. Hon. Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin, the eight Members of Parliament and other groups and individuals for putting up a sprinted fight to ensure that the “Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values” see the light of day.

We at the above-mentioned organizations are very proud of these gallant men and women, who stood up to be counted when it mattered most that despite all the threats and intimidation put their lives, offices, and visa and traveling comfort on the line to resist the immoral Colonialism (LGBTQI+) agenda.

For this and many reasons, the group will confer on the following: Rt. Hon Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George, Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon), Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi) and Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning, the Mission Africa Humanitarian -“Good Fight of Faith Award.”

The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 1st August 2023 at the Justice D. F. Annan Hall, Parliament House, at 4pm-6pm .

The general public is being invited to attend this memorable event to encourage our Members of Parliament to more, knowing that the whole nation is behind them.

