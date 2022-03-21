Mission Of ECOWAS Mediator To Assist Mali Fulfil Its Aspiration To Peace, Good Governance

COMMUNIQUE

1. As part of the continued and sustained engagement of the Economic Community

of West African States (ECOWAS) with Mali, H.E. Goodluck Ebele JONATHAN, the

ECOWAS Mediator, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, conducted

a mission to Mali from 18th to 20th March 2022. He was accompanied by the

President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi BROU.

In Bamako, his delegation was joined by the members of the ECOWAS-mandated Local Followup Committee on the Transition (CLST), including the ECOWAS Resident

Representative, the African Union High Representative for Mali and the Sahel

(MISAHEL) and the United Nations Special Representative in Mali and Head of

MINUSMA, as well as the Ambassadors of Ghana and Nigeria in Mali.

The Mediator had in-depth exchanges of views with a government delegation led

by the Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs, including the Ministers in charge of

Territorial Administration and Decentralization, State Re-foundation, and

Institutional Reforms respectively. He was also received by the President of the

Transition, H.E. Colonel Assimi GOITA, with whom he had extensive discussions.

In the course of his consultations, the Mediator reiterated ECOWAS’ continued

solidarity with Mali and its people, as well as its commitment to facilitate an

agreement towards the restoration of constitutional order, in line with the

ECOWAS and the African Union (AU) relevant instruments and decisions.

Such an agreement will make it possible to gradually lift the measures taken by ECOWAS,

as well as allow Mali to address the broad range of challenges confronting it,

including security, governance and socio-economic reforms, in a more conducive

environment with the full support of the region, the AU and the larger

international community.

The Mediator reaffirmed his commitment to continue to engage the Malian

authorities to reach an acceptable transition timeline.

More generally, the Mediator reaffirmed ECOWAS’ readiness to assist Mali in fulfilling its people’s aspiration to peace, good governance, and progress.

The Mediator requested the Local Follow-up Committee and the experts to pursue

their work with the Malian authorities.

The Mediator expresses deep appreciation to the Malian authorities for their

warm welcome and availability.