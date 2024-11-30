Saturday, November 30, 2024
    Health

    Mission Pediatrics Wins Best Healthcare CSR Award for Exceptional Community Impact

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Mission Pediatrics was honored with the prestigious Best Healthcare Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award on Friday, 29 November 2024, in recognition of its significant contributions to improving healthcare outcomes for vulnerable communities across Ghana.

    The award, presented during the CEO Summit organized by Evoke Impact, highlights Mission Pediatrics’ ongoing commitment to delivering accessible healthcare services and fostering positive change in underserved regions of the country. This accolade underscores the organization’s continuous efforts to support at-risk populations, particularly through its impactful outreach initiatives and dedicated programs for neurodiverse children.

    The summit, which brought together healthcare leaders from organizations such as Lister Hospital, Nyaho Medical Center, The Trust Hospital, FOCOS Orthopaedic, The Bank Hospital, and Universal Hospitals Group, focused on the transformative contributions of healthcare providers in the medical, pharmaceutical, and technological sectors.

    Mission Pediatrics garnered special recognition for its recent outreach to Ghana’s northern regions, where it provided critical healthcare services, alongside its initiatives aimed at supporting neurodiverse children. The organization’s collaborative approach, engaging local communities and schools, has set a benchmark for healthcare CSR in Ghana.

    The award was presented at the CEO Summit, a prestigious gathering of senior executives, including CEOs, CFOs, and Medical Directors, who came together to discuss strategies for driving healthcare transformation. This year’s summit, themed “Leading Healthcare Transformation: Strategies for Financial Growth, Operational Excellence, Strategic Innovation, and Talent Retention,” focused on ensuring high-quality, patient-centered care while maintaining financial sustainability and operational efficiency.

    Keynote speakers at the summit included Frederick Amissah, CEO of Universal Hospitals Group; Dr. John Allotey of Allotey and Associates; Genevieve Puni, Director and HR Practitioner at RecTrain Services Ltd; and Emmanuel Samani, a biomedical scientist and health journalist.

    The recognition of Mission Pediatrics as a leader in healthcare CSR serves as an inspiration to the sector, emphasizing the crucial role of social responsibility in addressing the health needs of vulnerable populations.

    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Electoral Commission

