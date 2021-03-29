Brother Dr Daniel Owusu Asiamah, Missionary within the Church of Christ has donated food items and sanitizers to 1000 people within the Whindo Community in the EffiaKwesiminstim Municipality.

The donation, formed part of relief package to mitigate some of the harsh parts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distributing the items at the campus of Free Vocational School at Whindo and the Takoradi Central Church of Christ respectively, the Missionary noted the need for continuous support to the needy in society.

The beneficiaries received rice, canned fish, cooking oil, loaves of bread, spaghetti, hand sanitizers and toiletries.

Brother Dr. Asiamah lauded the support of Church members and His family towards his vision of providing hope to the needy and therefore urged Churches and individuals to help those in need as the pandemic had brought untold hardships to many.

