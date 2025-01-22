MIT, Stanford Dominate in THE World University Rankings by Subject 2025, as China Rises

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University have continued their dominance in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2025, with MIT securing top positions in Arts and Humanities, Business and Economics, and Social Sciences.

Meanwhile, Stanford, despite slipping to sixth place in the overall global rankings, holds firm in first place for Education Studies, Law, and Psychology.

The dominance of US institutions in the rankings is evident, with Harvard University also excelling, claiming top honors in Engineering and Life Sciences. The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) secures the number one spot in Physical Sciences. The United States has claimed nine of the 11 top spots across all subjects, underscoring its continued supremacy in global higher education.

However, the University of Oxford, based in the UK, has maintained its stronghold in both Computer Science and Medical and Health. Oxford, which is the world’s top university in the overall rankings, has led the way in these fields for several years and continues to show its leadership. Oxford’s performance in the rankings further emphasizes the UK’s continued global academic presence.

While Western institutions remain at the forefront of global education, China’s academic institutions are increasingly asserting themselves. China’s universities now hold top 10 positions in subjects such as Business and Economics and Education Studies, reflecting the country’s rising influence in the global education landscape. In Physical Sciences and Engineering, Chinese institutions hold the second-highest number of universities in the top 50 after the US. Peking University stands out, improving its position in Business and Economics, rising to fourth from 10th place. The university has also made impressive strides in Computer Science and Law.

ETH Zurich in Switzerland, the only institution from continental Europe to break into the top 10 in multiple subjects, is another notable performer. The university ranks in the top 10 for Engineering, Computer Science, and Physical Sciences, highlighting Switzerland’s continued academic prowess in these fields.

In Latin America, Brazil stands out with a solid representation of universities across all subjects, while North Africa—particularly Egypt—is making significant progress in the STEM fields, particularly Engineering and Physical Sciences. South Africa also continues to shine within the African continent, boasting the highest number of universities ranked in a range of subjects, from Arts and Humanities to Social Sciences.

The latest rankings, which assess universities on 18 performance indicators such as teaching, research, and international outlook, highlight the ongoing growth of East Asian countries, particularly China, in global higher education. Phil Baty, the chief global affairs officer at THE, emphasized that while Western universities remain at the top, the rise of China and other East Asian nations signals a shift in the global academic balance. “This new data release demonstrates the continued rise of China and East Asian nations in the global knowledge economy,” Baty noted.

As universities around the world continue to push the boundaries of knowledge, the 2025 rankings underscore the importance of global collaboration, with institutions in the US, China, Europe, and beyond contributing to an increasingly interconnected and competitive academic world.