Mitsubishi Pick-Up Donated To Apowa/Mpohor Methodist Circuit

A 2019 model of Mitsubishi Pick-Up van valued at GH¢120,000.00 has been donated and dedicated to the Apowa/Mpohor Circuit of the Methodist Church.

This followed six months intensive contributions of members in the Circuit and other benevolent individuals in fulfilment of the Great Commission.

Dedicating the vehicle to the Circuit on Palm Sunday at the St John Methodist Church at Apowa in the Ahanta-West Municipality, the Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church, Right Reverend Daniel De-Graft Brace commended the Superintendent Minister of the Circuit, the Very Reverend Eric Kwame Nkrumah Donkor, and members of the vehicle committee for spearheading the move to get the Circuit the first vehicle.

He said the vehicle would facilitate movement of the Circuit to undertake its evangelical and outreach Programmes to win more souls into the fold of the body of Christ.

The Rt. Rev. De-Graft Brace thanked Very Rev. Donkor for donating GHc10,000 from his pocket as part of his contribution to purchase the vehicle six months after being transferred from New Takoradi to the Apowa/Mpohor Circuit.

He prayed for the growth and development of the Circuit and asked God to bless the work of their hands.

For his part, the Minister for the Apowa /Mpohor Circuit of the Methodist Church, the Very Rev. Donkor assured the Circuit of his commitment and dedication to moving the Circuit to a higher pedestal.

He expressed profound gratitude to the Members of the Vehicle Committee for their forthrightness to make the vehicle dream a reality.

Very Rev. Donkor also thanked members of the Circuit and other philanthropists who contributed money towards the purchase of the vehicle.