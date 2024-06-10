Mix Master Garzy honoured with “Audio Engineer of the Year” at TGMA 2024

Record producer and sound engineer, Mix Master Garzy has been honoured at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) with the “Audio Engineer of the Year” award.

The ceremony which came off at the Grand Arena in Accra on Saturday, June 1 saw Mix Master Garzy picking up the award for “Audio Engineer of the Year”.

Such an amazing honor for Garzy’s dedication, unique style of mixing & mastering and expertise in shaping sound engineering in Africa and beyond.

The award is strictly adjudged by the board to the sound engineer directly responsible for the recording, mixing and technical production of the song adjudged as the “Record of the Year” which happened to be ‘Manodzi’ – track 17 off Stonebwoy’s “5th Dimension” album.

‘Manodzi’ was creatively produced, mixed and mastered by Mix Master Garzy. With a career that spans over a decade in the music industry, Mix Master Garzy has positioned his brand with originality, quality and excellence.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7zn1TeNBvA/