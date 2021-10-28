MiX Telematics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 U.S. GAAP Financial Results

Second Quarter Highlights:

Total revenues of $36.1 million

Subscription revenues of $30.9 million

Net subscriber additions of 16,700, bringing the total base to over 770,000 subscribers

Net income of $1.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.9 million, at a 21.9% margin

Cash and cash equivalents of $39.8 million at quarter end

MIDRAND, South Africa & BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MiX Telematics Limited (“MiX Telematics”) (NYSE: MIXT, JSE: MIX), a leading global Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider of connected fleet management solutions, today announced financial results, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended September 30, 2021.

“MiX is back on a growth trajectory, highlighted by our second consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue expansion. In Q2, we almost doubled the number of net subscriber adds compared to the first quarter, contributing to Annualized Recurring Revenue growth of 5% since the beginning of the year. We are seeing positive trends in both our light- and premium- fleet portfolios, and the business environment in many of our key end markets has strengthened,” said Stefan Joselowitz, Chief Executive Officer of MiX Telematics.

Joselowitz continued, “We are committed to investing in our growth initiatives while continuing to deliver high levels of profitability. Our performance in the first half of the year positions the company well to achieve our financial and operational objectives for fiscal 2022.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Subscription Revenues: Subscription revenues were $30.9 million, an increase of 11.8% compared to $27.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Subscription revenues represented 85.6% of total revenues during the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Subscription revenues increased by 2.9% on a constant currency basis, year over year. During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company’s subscriber base grew by a net 16,700 subscribers.

The majority of our revenues and subscription revenues are derived from currencies other than the U.S. Dollar. Accordingly, the weakening of the U.S. Dollar against these currencies (in particular against the South African Rand) following recent currency volatility, has positively impacted our revenue and subscription revenues reported in U.S. Dollars. Compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, the South African Rand strengthened by 14% against the U.S. Dollar. The Rand/U.S. Dollar exchange rate averaged R14.62 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to an average of R16.91 during the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. The impact of translating foreign currencies to U.S. Dollars at the average exchange rates during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 led to a 8.9% increase in reported U.S. Dollar subscription revenues.

Total Revenues: Total revenues were $36.1 million, an increase of 16.6% compared to $30.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Total revenues increased by 7.6% on a constant currency basis, year over year. Hardware and other revenues were $5.2 million, an increase of 56.1%, compared to $3.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The impact of translating foreign currencies to U.S. Dollars at the average exchange rates during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 led to a 9.0% increase in reported U.S. Dollar revenues.

Gross Margin: Gross profit was $23.0 million, compared to $20.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Gross profit margin was 63.7%, compared to 66.7% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The decline in the gross profit margin was due to the increase in hardware and other revenues which carry lower margins than subscription revenue. The subscription revenue margin during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was 70.2%.

Income From Operations: Income from operations was $3.7 million, compared to $4.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating income margin was 10.3%, compared to 14.8% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating expenses of $19.2 million increased by $3.2 million, or 19.7%, compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share: Net income was $1.3 million, compared to net income of $3.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, net income included a net foreign exchange gain of $0.1 million before tax, as well as a $0.9 million deferred tax charge on a U.S. Dollar intercompany loan between MiX Telematics and MiX Telematics Investments Proprietary Limited (“MiX Investments”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, net income included a net foreign exchange loss of $0.1 million before tax and a $0.3 million deferred tax credit on a U.S. Dollar intercompany loan between MiX Telematics and MiX Investments.

Earnings per diluted ordinary share was 0.2 U.S. cents, compared to 0.6 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the calculation was based on diluted weighted average ordinary shares in issue of 565.6 million compared to 559.0 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares in issue during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. On a ratio of 25 ordinary shares to one American Depositary Share (“ADS”), earnings per diluted ADS were 6 U.S. cents compared to 15 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Company’s effective tax rate was 65.7%, compared to 22.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Ignoring the impact of net foreign exchange losses net of tax, the tax rate used in determining non-GAAP net income below was 38.6% compared to 28.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $7.9 million, compared to $8.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was 21.9%, compared to 28.7% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share: Non-GAAP net income was $2.3 million, compared to $3.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted ordinary share was 0.4 U.S. cents, compared to 0.6 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. At a ratio of 25 ordinary shares to one ADS, the non-GAAP net income per diluted ADS was 10 U.S. cents compared to 14 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Cash Flow: At September 30, 2021, the Company had $39.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $45.5 million at March 31, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $5.9 million compared to $11.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company invested $9.1 million in capital expenditures (including investments in in-vehicle devices of $6.8 million), leading to negative free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, of $3.1 million in the quarter. The Company generated free cash flow of $8.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 when the Company invested $2.6 million in capital expenditures (including investments in in-vehicle devices of $1.6 million).

Net cash used in financing activities amounted to $2.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $0.1 million provided during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The cash used in financing activities during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 mainly consisted of repayment of facilities of $0.8 million, and dividends paid of $1.5 million. The cash provided by financing activities during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 consisted of proceeds of $0.8 million from the issue of ordinary shares in relation to the exercise of stock options and $0.6 million from facilities utilized, offset by dividends paid of $1.3 million.

During the quarter, the South African Rand weakened against the U.S. Dollar from R14.32 at June 30, 2021 to R15.12 at September 30, 2021 and as a result, cash decreased by $1.1 million due to foreign exchange losses.

Quarterly Dividend

The most recent dividend payment of 4 South African cents (0.3 U.S. cents) per ordinary share and 1 South African Rand (7 U.S. cents) per ADS was paid on September 2, 2021 to shareholders on record on August 20, 2021. A dividend of 4 South African cents per ordinary share and 1 South African Rand per ADS will be paid on December 2, 2021 to shareholders on record as of the close of business on November 19, 2021.

The details with respect to the dividends declared for holders of our ADSs are as follows:

Ex dividend on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Thursday, November 18, 2021 Record date Friday, November 19, 2021 Approximate date of currency conversion Monday, November 22, 2021 Approximate dividend payment date Thursday, December 2, 2021

Share Repurchases

No shares were repurchased during the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Business Outlook

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the level of business disruption as a result of the spread of COVID-19, the Company has suspended its practice of issuing financial guidance and as a consequence no guidance has been issued for the full 2022 fiscal year.

About MiX Telematics Limited

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset solutions delivered as SaaS to over three-quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Romania and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and MiX Telematics American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Company’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “seeks”, “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved.

Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control including, without limitation:

the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pandemic’s economic impact on the geographical locations of our regional service organizations and central service organization, the impact of the pandemic on our customers’ ability to meet their financial obligations, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies during the pandemic, local and foreign government regulations implemented to combat the pandemic and any future developments on the pandemic;

our ability to attract, sell to and retain customers;

our ability to improve our growth strategies successfully, including our ability to increase sales to existing customers;

our ability to adapt to rapid technological change in our industry;

competition from industry consolidation;

loss of key personnel or our failure to attract, train and retain other highly qualified personnel;

our ability to integrate any businesses we acquire;

the introduction of new solutions and international expansion;

our dependence on key suppliers and vendors to manufacture our hardware;

our dependence on our network of dealers and distributors to sell our solutions;

businesses may not continue to adopt fleet management solutions;

our future business and system development, results of operations and financial condition;

expected changes in our profitability and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of our revenue;

changes in the practices of insurance companies;

the impact of laws and regulations relating to the Internet and data privacy;

our ability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary technologies and address any infringement claims;

our ability to defend ourselves from litigation or administrative proceedings relating to labor, regulatory, tax or similar issues;

significant disruption in service on, or security breaches of, our websites or computer systems;

our dependence on third-party technology;

fluctuations in the value of the South African Rand;

economic, social, political, labor and other conditions and developments in South Africa and globally;

our ability to issue securities and access the capital markets in the future; and

other risks set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release and expressly disclaim any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow and constant currency, which are non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses these measures, please see Annexure A titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP is provided in Annexure A.

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31,



2021 September 30,



2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,489 $ 39,831 Restricted cash 854 883 Accounts receivables, net 19,265 21,897 Inventory, net 3,109 3,111 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,509 8,677 Total current assets 77,226 74,399 Property and equipment, net 23,463 27,769 Goodwill 43,938 43,344 Intangible assets, net 18,303 18,849 Deferred tax assets 3,782 4,506 Other assets 4,434 4,344 Total assets $ 171,146 $ 173,211 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 1,674 $ 2,139 Accounts payables 6,560 6,064 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,330 18,957 Deferred revenue 5,788 5,591 Income taxes payable 1,345 1,541 Total current liabilities 32,697 34,292 Deferred tax liabilities 9,187 9,170 Long-term accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,863 5,479 Total liabilities 47,747 48,941 Stockholders’ equity: MiX Telematics Limited stockholders’ equity Preference shares: 100 million shares authorized but not issued — — Ordinary shares: 605.6 million and 606.4 million no-par value shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively 67,401 67,401 Less treasury stock at cost: 53.8 million shares as of March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 (17,315 ) (17,315 ) Retained earnings 76,710 78,468 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,924 343 Additional paid-in capital (5,326 ) (4,632 ) Total MiX Telematics Limited stockholders’ equity 123,394 124,265 Non-controlling interest 5 5 Total stockholders’ equity 123,399 124,270 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 171,146 $ 173,211

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenue Subscription $ 27,623 $ 30,885 $ 53,498 $ 61,975 Hardware and other 3,325 5,189 4,947 8,997 Total revenue 30,948 36,074 58,445 70,972 Cost of revenue Subscription 7,676 9,219 15,025 18,346 Hardware and other 2,621 3,887 3,850 6,803 Total cost of revenue 10,297 13,106 18,875 25,149 Gross profit 20,651 22,968 39,570 45,823 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 2,447 3,872 5,193 7,384 Administration and other 13,631 15,366 27,122 30,373 Total operating expenses 16,078 19,238 32,315 37,757 Income from operations 4,573 3,730 7,255 8,066 Other (expense)/income (77 ) 199 (175 ) 64 Net interest expense 70 141 140 219 Income before income tax expense 4,426 3,788 6,940 7,911 Income tax expense 974 2,489 1,066 3,081 Net income 3,452 1,299 5,874 4,830 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — Net income attributable to MiX Telematics Limited $ 3,452 $ 1,299 $ 5,874 $ 4,830 Net income per ordinary share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.002 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.002 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Net income per American Depositary Share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.06 $ 0.27 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.06 $ 0.26 $ 0.21 Ordinary shares: Weighted average 548,008 552,386 547,569 552,124 Diluted weighted average 558,951 565,622 558,829 565,322 American Depositary Shares: Weighted average 21,920 22,095 21,903 22,085 Diluted weighted average 22,358 22,625 22,353 22,613

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Cash generated from operations $ 22,295 $ 14,223 Interest received 206 221 Interest paid (153 ) (197 ) Income tax paid (1,590 ) (3,582 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 20,758 10,665 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment – in-vehicle devices (2,590 ) (9,740 ) Acquisition of property and equipment – other (160 ) (851 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment — 54 Acquisition of intangible assets (1,972 ) (2,833 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,722 ) (13,370 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares in relation to stock options exercised 825 — Cash paid on dividends to MiX Telematics Limited stockholders (2,506 ) (3,058 ) Movement in short-term debt 740 474 Net cash used in financing activities (941 ) (2,584 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 15,095 (5,289 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 18,652 46,343 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 887 (340 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 34,634 $ 40,714

Segment Information

Our operating segments are based on the geographical location of our Regional Sales Offices (“RSOs”) and also include our Central Services Organization (“CSO”). CSO is our central services organization that wholesales our products and services to our RSOs who, in turn, interface with our end-customers, distributors and dealers. CSO is also responsible for the development of our hardware and software platforms and provides common marketing, product management, technical and distribution support to each of our other operating segments.

Each RSO’s results reflect the external revenue earned, as well as its performance before the remaining CSO and corporate costs allocations. Segment performance is measured and evaluated by the chief operating decision maker (“CODM”) using Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which is a measure that uses net income excluding net interest income/(expense), foreign exchange gains or losses, operating lease expenses, stock-based compensation costs, restructuring costs, and gains or losses on the disposal or impairments of long-lived assets and subsidiaries. Product development costs are capitalized and amortized and this amortization is excluded from Segment Adjusted EBITDA.

The segment information provided to the CODM is as follows (in thousands and unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Subscription



Revenue Hardware and



Other Revenue Total Revenue Segment Adjusted



EBITDA Regional Sales Offices Africa $ 14,855 $ 1,635 $ 16,490 $ 7,249 Europe 2,919 474 3,393 1,536 Americas 4,786 240 5,026 2,170 Middle East and Australasia 4,118 948 5,066 2,405 Brazil 928 28 956 363 Total Regional Sales Offices 27,606 3,325 30,931 13,723 Central Services Organization 17 — 17 (1,674 ) Total Segment Results $ 27,623 $ 3,325 $ 30,948 $ 12,049

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Subscription



Revenue Hardware and Other



Revenue Total Revenue Segment Adjusted



EBITDA Regional Sales Offices Africa $ 18,686 $ 1,596 $ 20,282 $ 8,874 Europe 3,413 1,337 4,750 1,682 Americas 3,444 468 3,912 33 Middle East and Australasia 4,207 1,750 5,957 2,665 Brazil 1,121 16 1,137 288 Total Regional Sales Offices 30,871 5,167 36,038 13,542 Central Services Organization 14 22 36 (2,457 ) Total Segment Results $ 30,885 $ 5,189 $ 36,074 $ 11,085

Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 Subscription



Revenue Hardware and



Other Revenue Total Revenue Segment Adjusted



EBITDA Regional Sales Offices Africa $ 28,778 $ 2,236 $ 31,014 $ 14,494 Europe 5,769 608 6,377 2,838 Americas 8,961 395 9,356 3,578 Middle East and Australasia 7,999 1,657 9,656 4,323 Brazil 1,959 51 2,010 773 Total Regional Sales Offices 53,466 4,947 58,413 26,006 Central Services Organization 32 — 32 (3,537 ) Total Segment Results $ 53,498 $ 4,947 $ 58,445 $ 22,469

