Mixed Doubles Play Characterized Accra City Open Doubles Tennis Tournament

The Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC) is the center of attraction for the ongoing Accra City Open Doubles Tournament which began last weekend.

Scores of amateur and professional tennis players gathered at the venue for the week-long tournament to play for exciting prizes, socialize and fraternize.

Some results recorded from the beginning of the competition for the mixed doubles event, where Nana Yaw Sarpong teamed up with Inge Uriot to defeat Sammy Ewool and Augustina Yamack by 9-3.

The pair of George Mills and Eugenia Asigri defeated Richmond Kotey and Edinam Tagbor by a score of 9-5 while Ismaila Lamptey and Evelyn Enunwah defeated Bernard Nii Bortey and Victoria Kwesifio by a score of 9-7.

Reto Dennis Wicki and Precious Nunana joined forces to beat Baly Sarassoro and Emefa Nukpe by 9-4 with Nana K Sam-Awortwi and Faustina Tagoe beating Daniel Kafui Abiti and Nana Yaa Frimpong by 9-2.

In the men’s 30 to 39 age category event, Ismaila Lamptey Bernard and Nii Bortey aka ‘Cobra Boys’ defeated Dr Denis Atehnjia and Clinton Adjetey Sowah by 9-7 while George Heckson and Nana K Sam-Awortwi defeated Peter Aggrey and Fred Ansah by 9-1 with Frank Quartey-Simpson and Richmond Kotey pairing to defeat Fares Al-Ayadi and Peter Odoi by 9-2.

Alfred Okang and Yaw Kodom paired in the men’s 40 to 49 years category to beat Derrick Dankyi and Bilal Bin Hassan by 9-5 while Albert Dzah and Oheneba defeated Wisdom Nuworkpor and Ekow Arthur by 9-8(2).

Winners in the various matches have progressed to the next round of the competition. Meanwhile, the professionals would take their turn on the court from Tuesday, April 5.