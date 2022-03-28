Mixed Feelings Greet Lifting Of Covid-19 Restrictions in Ghana

Residents in the Kumasi Metropolis have expressed mixed reactions over the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions instituted to contain the spread of the virus.

While some are happy about the reopening of all land and sea borders, others did not agree with the President on churches, mosques, conferences and funerals, among others, to resume at full capacity.

Mr Kwame Frimpong, a businessman at Adum, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the reopening of the land and sea borders was a good step by the government to revive the economy and bring relief to Ghanaians.

He expressed worry over the resumption of outdoor and social gatherings at full capacity, saying that this could lead to the spread of the virus.

He explained that it would be very difficult for members of the public to maintain social distance, especially when the wearing of nose masks was no longer mandatory.

Mr Frimpong said the probability of an infected person passing the virus to others at social gatherings was very high and wondered why the wearing of the mask was not mandatory.

“Lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions is a good step for the country to revive the Ghanaian economy, but my problem is where the President announced that churches, mosques, funerals, among others, were resuming at full capacity,” he said.

“I’m worried because social distancing will be a problem and this can lead to people getting infected with the virus since wearing the masks was no longer mandatory,” he said.

Madam Mavis Opoku, a trader who spoke with the GNA, pointed out that the nose masks business was no longer attractive because wearing it was no longer mandatory.

She explained that people would not purchase it anymore, therefore, collapsing their business.

President Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, March 27, in his update number 28 on measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus, declared that all land and sea borders will be opened from Monday, March 28, after a comprehensive review of some measures to fight the COVID-19 infections.

He also said the wearing of facemasks would no longer be mandatory, effective today, Monday 28th March 2022.