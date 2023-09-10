Mixed fortunes for Black Bombers And Black Hitters At African Olympic Boxing Qualifiers

Ghanaian boxers at the African Olympic Games Paris 2024 are not having it rosy in their journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Dakar, the Senegal capital is hosting the tournament which will end on September 15. Several African countries are participating the the ‘Road To Paris 2023’.

Janet Acquah set Ghana on a winning not against Veliswa Siphendis of Swaziland in the Women’s Flyweight to move to the quarter finals, but Lightweight Sarah Apew lost 5-0 to Valera C. Mendes of Cape Verde.

Seth Gyamfi aka Freezy Macbones was beaten by Seydou M. Konate of Senegal in the Men’s Light Heavyweight.

Light Middleweight Alfred Kotey lost to Thiago Muxanga of Mozambique, as Heavyweight David Bawa was also stopped in R2 by Kadi Monrad of Algeria.

Theophilus Allotey won his Men’s Flyweight contest 4-1 against Fitwi T. Nigus of Ethiopia in the round of 32, while his team mate at Wisdom, Abdul Wahid Omar also beat Amzolele of South Africa 5- 0 in a Featherweight fray.

Coach Dr. Ofori Asare said certainly some will fall and some will move on, however the tournament continues.