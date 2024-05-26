Mixed Fortunes for Ghana at the 2nd World Qualifying Tournament in Bangkok

Amadu Mohammed was the first Ghanaian boxer to enter the ring at the Huamark venue, facing a tough challenge as he was defeated by De lo Santos Felix Jose Luis from the Dominican Republic during the evening session on May 24, 2024. This was Bout No. 43 in the Featherweight (57kg) category.

Mark Kojovi Ahondjo, based in the UK, also faced disappointment, losing to St. Pierre Kennedy Joseph from Mauritius in the afternoon session on May 25, 2024. This was Bout No. 68 in the Super Heavyweight (92+kg) category.

However, Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey brought some joy to the Ghanaian camp by winning against Bernath Attila from Hungary in the evening session on May 25, 2024. This was Bout No. 82 in the Flyweight (51kg) category.

Joseph Commey is set to fight Bajoku Shpetim from Kosovo in the afternoon session on Sunday, May 26, 2024. This will be Bout No. 102 in the Light Welterweight (63.5kg) category.

Henry Malm will face Bilrrashid Mohammed from Libya in the evening session on May 26, 2024. This will be Bout No. 139 in the Light Middleweight (71kg) category.

Ghana’s Jonathan Tetteh, also known as ‘Worldwide’, will fight Dominguez Loren Berto from Azerbaijan in the evening session on May 27, 2024. This will be Bout No. 192 in the Heavyweight (92kg) category.

Oneilla Sathoud will compete against Langerova Monika from the Czech Republic in the evening session on May 27, 2024. This will be Bout No. 200 in the Women’s Middleweight (75kg) category.

Following the Bangkok Qualifiers, a total of 51 boxers, including 28 men and 23 women, will qualify for Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will feature a gender-balanced boxing competition with 248 boxers, evenly split between 124 men and 124 women.