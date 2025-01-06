Mixed Performances for Ghanaian Footballers Abroad

Ghanaian footballers had a range of performances for their respective clubs over the weekend, with some shining brightly while others faced challenges.

At PAOK, Baba Rahman’s typically solid form took a hit when he was sent off with a second yellow card in a Greece Super League match. Although his red card marked a frustrating moment, Rahman’s overall contributions for the team have been notable and this setback is likely to be just a minor blip in his campaign.

Jordan Ayew, playing for Leicester City, put in a solid 83-minute shift during their 2-1 loss to Aston Villa. While the team couldn’t clinch a win, Ayew’s perseverance and consistency continue to be valuable for his club.

Meanwhile, Alexander Djiku had a much more positive weekend with Fenerbahce, where he helped secure a crucial 2-1 victory over Hatayspor. His solid defensive performance once again showcased his reliability and importance to the team’s success.

In the Premier League, Thomas Partey continued to impress for Arsenal, despite being played in a slightly unfamiliar role during their 1-1 draw with Brighton. His versatility and exceptional performance once again underscored his crucial role at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield.

Youngster Forson Amankwah had a standout weekend for Norwich City. Coming off the bench, Amankwah scored two vital goals in stoppage time, leading the team to a dramatic comeback win over Coventry City. This performance could be a turning point for the promising talent.

Augustine Boakye made headlines in Ligue 1, scoring a brace for Saint-Etienne in their 2-1 victory over a tough opponent. His goals were instrumental in lifting Saint-Etienne out of the relegation zone, providing a much-needed boost to the team’s morale.

Lastly, Andre Ayew marked a personal achievement by scoring his first goal of the season for Le Havre in their 5-1 loss to Marseille. Although his team suffered a heavy defeat, Ayew’s goal was a reminder of his enduring talent and experience on the field.

Overall, Ghanaian players abroad had a weekend of mixed results, with some showing their qualities despite team setbacks, while others delivered match-winning performances that will surely build momentum for the rest of the season.