Mixed social media reactions greet Ofosu-Ampofo’s appointment

The recent appointment of Samuel Ofosu Ampofo as a policy adviser to Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has sparked lively discussions across social media platforms, particularly on X and Facebook. While many celebrate Ampofo’s extensive experience and political acumen, others view the role as a step down from his previous position as National Chairman of the NDC.

A Wealth of Experience

Ampofo’s credentials are impressive. He has served as Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Eastern Regional Minister, and District Chief Executive. His leadership as Board Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) was marked by significant achievements, demonstrating his ability to drive impactful policies.

Comparative Perspectives

Some commentators have drawn parallels between Ampofo’s appointment and those of former National Party Chairmen like Peter Mac Manu and Stephen Ayensu Ntim, who transitioned into high-profile roles within the NPP government. This comparison adds another layer to the debate, with some arguing that Ampofo deserves a more prominent position given his track record.

Support for the 2024 Campaign

Despite mixed reactions, critics acknowledge Ampofo’s crucial support for President John Mahama and Professor Opoku-Agyemang during the 2024 campaign. His media company, Universal Multimedia Company Limited, played a vital role in the NDC’s electoral efforts, further solidifying his influence within the party.

Looking Ahead

As discussions continue online, social media users have expressed concerns about how this appointment will affect his ability to leverage his expertise for government initiatives. Given his extensive background, many are calling for him to also assume a board chairmanship position to maximize his contributions to national development.