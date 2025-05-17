Mizter Okyere Blends Highlife and Salsa in New Single “I Dey Come”

US-based Ghanaian saxophonist Mizter Okyere has released a new single, “I Dey Come,” merging Highlife and Salsa into a fresh fusion sound.

The track, produced by Okyere and featuring his newly formed Soul Healers Band, is available on all major streaming platforms.

Okyere described the project as an intentional genre blend: “The world deserves a new wave of sound. This fusion of Highlife, Afrobeat, and Salsa introduces something unique.” The song marks the debut of The Soul Healers Band, assembled by Okyere to experiment with cross-cultural rhythms.

While Highlife traditionally incorporates Ghanaian melodies and jazz, the integration of Salsa—a Cuban genre rooted in African and Latin influences adds a dynamic layer to the track. Okyere aims to expand Afro-centric music’s global appeal through such innovations.

The release follows Okyere’s award-winning career as a saxophonist, with “I Dey Come” reflecting his commitment to pushing creative boundaries. Fans and critics alike will gauge how this fusion resonates within contemporary Afrobeat and world music circles.