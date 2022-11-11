MLA extends breast screening programme to Tarkwa Banso community

Women in Tarkwa Banso have been screened for breast cancer and its related ailments, as part of activities to celebrate the 2022 World Breast Cancer Awareness Day by Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) Ladies Association, in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

The theme for this year is,” Together We Rise” through which the education and awareness of breast cancer is attempted across the world.

Engineer Ruth Menz, President of the Association, indicated that getting the breast examined regularly would help in the early detection of lumps in the breast and stressed that early detection saves life.

Mrs Menz entreated family members, friends and individuals to assist people suffering from breast cancer and end stigmatization against them in their respective communities.

She appealed to their host communities, especially women to take advantage of every programme initiated by Ghana Manganese Company Limited (GMCL) and the association.

A nurse from the Reproductive Health Unit, GMC Hospital, Madam Evelyn Ampong, stated that although the cause of breast cancer was still unknown, lifestyles like bleaching, excessive

intake of alcohol, smoking, abusing emergency contraceptive pills and lack of exercise were risk factors.

She advised women to take a lot of fruits, vegetables, exercise regularly, nursing mothers should breast feed their babies and avoid suppressing growth drugs.

Madam Ampong underscored the need for women to get themselves examined on monthly basis and ensure they got a clinical breast screened once every year.