The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, will, Wednesday, August 26, give update on the Ministry’s efforts to increase funding and improve financial management at the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

She will outline measures being taken by government to strengthen the financing base of MMDAs to raise revenue locally for developmental projects.

Hajia Alima Mahama is expected to provide insights into government’s intention to increase participation of the citizenry in democratic governance when she takes her turn at the Meet-the-Press series organized by the Information Ministry.

The minister will also provide update on what has contributed to improvement in service delivery at the local level.

The Meet the Press series will be carried live on Ghana Television (GTV) and all Ministry of Information’s social media platforms.