Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh has joined Major League Soccer outfit New York Red Bulls on loan.

The 24-year old moves to the United States from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg for the 2020 season.

New York Red Bulls have the option of making the deal a permanent one after his loan spell.

“Samuel is an exciting attacking player that our scouts have been following,” said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. “He is strong physically and technically, and plays with a lot of confidence. He’s got an intelligence in each phase of the game and we believe he’ll fit in well with our group.”

Tetteh, will occupy an international slot on New York’s roster through the end of the 2020 season with a club option to exercise a permanent transfer.

The former WAFA winger has amassed over 100 appearances across all competitions in Austria.

After he signed with Red Bull Salzburg from West African Football Academy in the Summer of 2016, the Ghanaian forward was loaned to FC Liefering, in Austria’s second division. Tetteh had a strong first season with Liefering, tallying 10 goals and five assists in 20 appearances at 20 years old.