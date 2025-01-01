MMAAG Congratulates President-elect Mahama and Calls for Repeal of E-Levy

The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) has extended heartfelt congratulations to H.E. John Dramani Mahama on his election as the President of the Republic of Ghana.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of MMAAG, Mr. Evans Otumfuo, the Association commended President-elect Mahama for his perseverance, determination, and the comprehensive policies that resonated with the Ghanaian electorate.

“We are confident that under your able stewardship, Ghana will continue to make strides toward greater growth, equality, and inclusivity,” the MMAAG statement read. The association expressed their belief in Mr. Mahama’s leadership and his potential to guide the nation toward continued development and progress.

A significant part of the statement highlighted the crucial role of digital financial services in driving financial inclusion and boosting the economy. MMAAG expressed their readiness to collaborate with President-elect Mahama’s administration to further expand mobile money services in the country, enhancing access to financial resources for all.

In addition, MMAAG made a key appeal to the incoming government, urging the repeal of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), which they believe has placed an unnecessary burden on both customers and businesses. The association stated, “We have confidence in you and cannot wait for your administration to cancel the E-Levy, which has caused disruptions and imposed an additional burden on our customers while affecting our businesses.”

MMAAG advocates that removing the E-Levy will not only alleviate the financial strain on mobile money users and operators but also promote broader digital financial inclusion and contribute to economic growth. They argue that such a move will ensure the long-term sustainability of mobile money businesses, benefiting all sectors of society.

The statement concluded by wishing President-elect Mahama a successful tenure and reaffirming MMAAG’s commitment to working collaboratively with the new administration in pursuit of Ghana’s prosperity.