MMDAs advised to uphold the fundamental objectives GrEEn Project.

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), have been advised to uphold the fundamental objectives of the ‘Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn)’ Project.

It is important the assemblies integrated the concept well into their development programmes to ensure the people got sustainable livelihoods and enhanced skills to access employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, said the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) was optimistic the four-year Project, if implemented comprehensively, would lead to the transition of local economies to more vibrant ones that responded to global demands and the changing climatic conditions.

This was in a speech read on his behalf at an end-of-year review and validation of the 2022 work plans of the MMDAs under the GrEEn Project.

The programme targeted chief executives, coordinating directors, planning, budget and finance officers.

GrEEn is a joint project from the European Union, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana, the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and SNV, an international organisation.

The Project is being implemented in the Ashanti and Western Regions of Ghana.

The agenda ranges from improving employability and entrepreneurship capabilities of selected people by matching them with market opportunities to building green and climate resilient local economies.

Mr. Osei-Mensah gave the assurance that the authorities would work hard to support the beneficiaries to participate in skills development programmes to build their capacity to start a viable business with a green concept.

The focus, he said, was that the GrEEn Project would help improve the ability of women, youth and returning migrants to take advantage of job and entrepreneurship opportunities in green and climate-resilient local economies.

Mr. Nathan Asamoah, Community Development Officer of the UNCDF, said under the Result One component of the Project, UNCDF was working with the 10 beneficiary MMDAs in the two regions to support the growth of local economies.

The approach was using the performance-based climate-resilient grant mechanism for green and climate-resilient infrastructure, including the construction of clean water supply, integrated water management systems, climate-proof rural bridges and culverts, among others.

The UNCDF Community Development Officer said the authorities were also creating short-term job opportunities for target groups through the ‘Cash-for-Work (CfW)’ schemes.

The participating institutions at the programme, including the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipal Assembly, Adansi-South District Assembly, Offinso-North District Assembly and Sekyere-Afram Plains District Assembly, took turns to give a presentation on the status of the GrEEn Project in their communities, as well as the justification of the 2022 work plan.