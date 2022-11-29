MMDAs asked to screen staff regularly

The Head of the Local Government Service (LGS), Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, has asked Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to regularly organise health screening and check-ups for their staff.

He said regular medical check-ups would afford the staff the opportunity to know their health status and hidden medical conditions to seek early medical solutions.

Dr. Arthur said this when he opened a one – day medical screening exercise for staff of the Office of the Head of Local Government Service (OHLGS) in Accra.

The screening exercise was organised by the OHLGS with support from the National Association of Public Health Administration and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (NAPHS-GIMPA).

The staff were screened for Diabetes, Malaria, Prostate Cancer and Breast Cancer.

They also had their eyes and Body Mass Index (BMI) checked.

Dr Arthur said a healthy workforce increased productivity and contributed immensely to economic growth of the country.

The staff expressed appreciation to management of the OHLGS for the foresight and asked the exercise be organised every quarter.