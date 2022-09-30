MMDAs urged to enforce building laws

District, Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies have been called upon to enforce the building laws to prevent developers from putting up buildings on unauthorized lands.

The lack of enforcement of rules and regulations with regard to construction of structures had created rooms for some people to build in waterways and other areas that caused man-made disasters in major parts of the country.

Mr Stephen Mensah, Assemblyman for Nyakrom Zongo/Odumase Electoral Area, made the call when he briefed the media at Nyakrom in the Agona West of the Central region.

The Assemblyman, chiefs and other opinion leaders have supervised the reshaping of 10 inner roads at Agona Nyakrom.

Mr Mensah praised Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minster for releasing grader through the Agona West Municipal Assembly to reshape town roads.

According to the Assemblyman, Okofo Katakyi Nyarkoh Eku X, Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area and other sub-chiefs of Nyakrom are highly appreciated about the Regional Minster efforts to assist the residents with the machine to reshape roads.

He said the residents were happy that the Minister had not forgotten the chiefs and the people of Nyakrom for the kind gesture.

According to the Assemblyman, the Omanhene and entire residents of the town were ever-ready to rally behind the Regional Minister and the ruling government in their efforts to revive the economy of the country.

Nana Kofi Kyere, the Omanhene Chief Linguist, also applauded the Regional Minister for her understanding, peace and cooperation between her and the chiefs and entire residents of Nyakrom.

He said the releasing of the machine to reshape roads of Nyakrom was a clear manifestation that the Regional Minister was the Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West before her appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

The Chief Linguist said some residents who put up structures at unauthorized were cooperating in the exercise to remove containers and other temporal structures to pave way for the reshaping of the roads.

Mr Ebenezer Owusu-Yeboah, opinion leader praised the Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West, Mr Evan Onomah Coleman for providing fuel for the machine and expressed gratitude to the Regional Minister for supporting the chiefs and the people of Nyakrom.

He appealed to the Assemblies to enforce the building laws to prevent people from putting structures at unauthorized places.