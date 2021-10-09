MMDCEs cautioned against corrupt practices

Thirty-nine out of the 43 elected Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Ashanti Region, have been sworn into office with a call on them to avoid corrupt practices.

They should also demonstrate patriotism and a high sense of commitment in the discharge of their duties to help realize the vision and mission of the respective Assemblies.

Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, the Regional Minister, addressing the ceremony in Kumasi, observed that the job at hand called for teamwork, tolerance and discipline.

“The position of a Chief Executive demands humility and respect for all,” he observed, saying it was expected of them to bring all identifiable groups and stakeholders on board to enhance socio-economic growth.

Of the 39 elected Chief Executives, 23 received 100 per cent approval from their respective Assemblies.

The four Districts yet to confirm the President’s nominees include Sekyere-Kumawu, Juaben, Adansi-Akrofuom and Ahafo-Ano North.

According to the Regional Minister, “Section 20 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) enjoins the Chief Executives to be responsible for the supervision of Departments of the Assembly.”

They are also to preside over meetings of the Executive Committee of the District Assembly while ensuring the day-to-day performance of executive and administrative functions.

Mr Osei-Mensah reminded the Chief Executives that they would need the support of all key stakeholders to successfully deliver on their mandate.

“The challenges may be daunting, but surmountable,” the Minister noted and asked them to work hard in addressing issues related to security, low local economic development and internally-generated funds.

Other critical areas which demanded attention included building in unauthorized areas, illegal mining and sanitation.

Taking their oath, the elected MMDCEs promised to work diligently in meeting the expectations of the government and people in their respective areas.