MMDCEs nomination: NPP thanks Buluk for exercising maturity

Mr Timothy Awenate Aperagoa, the Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Builsa North Constituency has expressed gratitude to the people of Buluk for their discipline and sense of maturity.

This was exhibited after the nomination of Madam Vida Naab Akantagriwen as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

Sandema, capital of the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region has been calm after Madam Akantagriwen was announced as the MCE for the area pending approval by the Assembly Members.

Mr Dan Botwe, the Minister for Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development on Sunday, September 19, 2021 released the list of nominated Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives across the country.

Following the release of the list, residents of Sandema remained calm without any disturbances which usually characterised such announcements in some Metropolitans, Municipalities and Districts.

“I will describe Builsa land as a peaceful land. This is a legacy that has been left to us by our father, Nab Ayeta Azantilow, the late paramount chief of the area.

“That peaceful nature of him transcended to all residents, and so the mood of the environment is peaceful. I don’t see why there should be disturbances just because one of us is nominated.

“Even if the person is not an indigene and the President sees that the person can help us develop, why should we fight among ourselves? I want to thank the people of Buluk for exercising maturity,” the Communications Officer said.

He commended the youth for conducting themselves well, and urged all residents to continue to project people who could develop the area, “Builsa land is endowed with natural resources.

Poverty is our main problem.

“Our expectation is that all hands will be on deck, so that we will be able to use the little resources in the Assembly to put up structures that will engage the youth and generate income.

“We should be able to train the youth in Agriculture, basket and smock weaving just like our neighbour Bolgatanga. If the youth are engaged in some of these things, we will not hear of any disturbance.”

On the choice of Madam Akantagriwen, the Communications Officer noted that “The nomination of Madam Vida Naab is not a surprise. She has been a very hardworking woman for the Party, listens to people, a counsellor and advises us, as we go about our activities in the Party.”

He said the nominee had been in the Party for long and mentored a lot of people “Including myself, even though I also applied, I don’t see anything wrong with the President’s choice of our mother.

“She is somebody who listens to people, a counsellor and advises us, as we go about our activities in the Party,” he added.

Mr Aperagoa urged all residents of the Municipality to rally their support behind the nominee so that “If she is subsequently confirmed, to push the Municipality to a higher level. That is what we are all looking for.”

The Bolgatanga, Kassena-Nankana, Bawku, Builsa North Municipalities, Talensi, Bongo, Zebilla, Bolgatanga East Districts were all replaced by new nominees, while Chief Executives for Builsa South, Tempane, Kassena-Nankana West, Binduri, Pusiga and Nabdam were re-nominated.