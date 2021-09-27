MMDCEs: three women nominated for Upper East Region

Out of the 15 Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) nominated by President Akufo-Addo to the Upper East Region, three are women.

The number of women nominated to the Chief Executive positions in the region would remain the same in the second term of the current government amidst confirmation by the Assembly members of the various Assemblies.

The two new female entrants are Ms Rita Atanga, DCE nominee for Bongo who is set to replace Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, and Ms Vida Naab Akantagriwen MCE nominee for Builsa Municipal who is also set to replace Mr David Amoak Afoko while Mrs Agnes Anamoo, the DCE for Nabdam has been re-nominated.

However, the MCE and DCE for Bawku Municipal and Bawku West, Mrs Hajia Hawa Nichima, and Mrs Victoria Ayamba have been replaced by males.

A total of six MDCEs have been retained and when confirmed, would continue to steer the affairs of the local development of their districts.

They are Mrs Agnes Anamoo, nominee for Nabdam, Mr Paul Azumah Abugri, nominee for Tempane, Mr Zubeiru Abdulai, Pusiga, Gerard Atoagye, Kassena-Nankana West, Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, Builsa South, and Mr Ayinga Abagre Yakubu, nominee for Binduri.

The rest of the nominees who are new entrants include Mr Rex Asanga, Bolgatanga Municipal, Mr David Akologo Amoah, Bolgatanga East, Mr Amadu Hamza, Bawku Municipal, Tahiru Issahaku Ahmed, Bawku West, Mr Osman Musah, Garu, Mr Joseph Adongo, Kassena Nankana Municipal, and Mr Thomas Pearson Doanab, Talensi.

Per the Local Government Act, the Electoral Commission would conduct elections in all the districts within 21 days from the date of nominations and a nominee would require two-third majority of all the Assembly Members in their districts to be confirmed.