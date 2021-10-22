MMDCEs urged to use technology to generate revenue

Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) have been encouraged to use technology to generate revenue within their areas of jurisdiction.

Speaking at an event to swear in some 26 MMDCEs in Accra, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalization stated that the world was evolving and with technology, many things could be achieved within the shortest possible time.

Mrs Ekuful explained that the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus across the globe had made the use of technology important asset in every human institution.

The Communication Minister urged the MMDCEs and Assembly Members in the Communication Ministry to assist the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies with technological support.

The Minister said the District Assemblies could be migrated onto some digital platforms which would enhance their improvement on Internally Generated Funds (IGF) mobilization for local development, “we will assist you to succeed”.

Mrs Ekuful commended the female MMDCEs for taking up the challenge to represent women at the apex level of the local governance system and hinted that posterity would judge the performance of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as he was working towards developing Ghana to compete with the developed countries.

The Minister charged the new MMDCEs to work towards fulfilling the vision of the President.