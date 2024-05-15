MML CEO Calls for Collaboration to Strengthen Fintech Ecosystem





The Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Limited (MML), Shaibu Haruna, has emphasized the need for collaboration between financial institutions and fintech companies to develop a more robust financial ecosystem.

He made this statement during a panel discussion on “Banking and Fintech interactions: Balancing Innovation Risks and Inclusion” at the 3i Africa Summit held in Accra.

Mr Shaibu Haruna spoke alongside Valentine Obi, the Founder and CEO of e-Transact Group, Corine Mbiaketcha Nana, Member of PAPSS Management Board, Afreximbank and Romeo Bugyei, CEO of IT Consortium Ghana.

The session was moderated Djiba Diallo, Senior Fintech Advisor, Ecobank Transactional Incorporated and was titled “Banking and fintech Intersection: Balancing Innovation, Risks, Inclusion Banking”.

Mr. Haruna urged stakeholders in the financial sector to collaborate rather than compete to build trust and work together to serve clients’ needs better.

He said, “Mobile Money has been around for 15 years. When we began there was some resistance, but it has moved to acceptance. At the core of our success are the banks.

There is an interplay between the bank and the other parties. We have built a good business from a transactional point of view but there is still an opportunity to do more. We are exploring innovative ways to provide clients with credit.”

He noted that as key players in the finTech space, “we need to view each other as collaborators with the common goal of providing better services to our clients”.

He said, “this can only be achieved through trust, which is nurtured and built on understanding the objectives. We should let go of the competitive mindset and explore innovative ways to partner and collaborate to deliver value to our clients”.

He stated that to accomplish this, there must be a shared understanding of the purpose of making a positive impact on individuals, communities, and businesses.

Mr. Haruna emphasized MobileMoney Limited’s commitment to collaborating with finTechs to create a smooth customer experience.

The 3i Africa Summit is a global event focused on transforming Africa’s economic landscape through sustainable, long-term capital allocation. It addresses the critical need for a sustainable growth framework in Africa, emphasizing inclusion and sustainability at its core.

About Scancom PLC

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay as You Go, Pay Monthly and Mobile Financial Services. The company is part of the MTN Group which is a leader in emerging markets with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. Scancom PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.