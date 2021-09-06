MMT to acquire new coaches to augment fleet

The Metro Mass Transit (MMT) will by the end of this year receive new luxurious coaches to augment its fleet to improve and expand its operations in the country.

Additionally, broken down buses that need maintenance are currently being fixed to bring them back on the roads.

Mr. Richard Osei Bamfo Deputy Managing Director in-charge of Technical and Operations, who made this known said the government, as part of the effort to improve public mass transportation, had initiated processes for the acquisition of new buses for the public bus company.

“The objective is to improve the current bus fleet of Metro Mass Company limited in the country and provide comfort for the travelling public”, Mr Bamfo said at the relaunch of the company’s luxurious buses in Kumasi.

The relaunch was to create awareness among the travelling public of the availability of the company’s air-conditioned buses on the various routes in the country.

It was also part of efforts by the company to rebrand itself and indicate its readiness to offer efficient, safe, and affordable transport services to the public in all parts of the country.

Mr George Krobia Asante, Public Relations Officer said the company was working to bring its services closer to the people and said new terminals had been opened in vantage points in Accra, Kumasi, and other big cities and towns to ensure that people had easy access to the buses at their convenience.

Mr Krobia Asante stressed the need for the drivers and conductors to be disciplined and treat passengers with the utmost respect and excellent service to help position the company as a preferred transport operator in the country.

He mentioned some of the loading terminals in Kumasi as Abrepo, Manhyia, Airport roundabout, Dichemso, Abuakwa, Patasi, Santasi.

Buses from these terminals travel to Bolgatanga, Accra, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Tamale, Wa, and others, adding that charges ranged from

GHc35.00 to GHc50.00.

Mr Krobia Asante said the company had also acquired a new terminal at Tudu in Accra where passengers travelling to Takoradi, Obuasi, Ho, Bolgatanga, Kumasi, Bawku, Sunyani, and other routes, could board the buses.