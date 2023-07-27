Mo Ibrahim expresses concern over coup d’état in Niger

Mo Ibrahim, Founder and Chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, has expressed deep concern about the events unfolding in Niger, which seriously threaten democracy and regional stability.

In a statement, he said “‘Nothing can justify the overthrowing of a democratically elected government.

The current situation risks undermining the progress in tackling some of the country’s most deeply entrenched challenges.

Once again, we see armed forces in African countries turn their guns against their governments rather than protecting their own people and fighting terrorist threats”

He said it is critical is that the people of Niger’s right to democracy and stability is protected, constitutional order restored, and President Bazoum immediately re-instated.