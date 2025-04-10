Mo Ibrahim Foundation Expands Leadership with High-Profile Appointments

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has bolstered its governance structures with the addition of prominent global leaders to its Council and independent Prize Committee.

The appointments include former European Union diplomat Josep Borrell and former African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat, who will serve on both bodies. Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, a seasoned international development leader, and Macky Sall, former President of Senegal, join the Council.

Josep Borrell brings decades of diplomatic experience, having served as the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Spain’s Foreign Minister, and President of the European Parliament. Moussa Faki Mahamat, former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Chad, led the African Union Commission from 2017 to 2024, steering continental agendas on governance and peace.

Lord Malloch-Brown, former President of the Open Society Foundations and UK Minister for Africa, adds expertise in global advocacy and multilateralism. Macky Sall, who recently concluded his tenure as Senegal’s president, chaired both the African Union and ECOWAS, playing pivotal roles in regional stability and democratic transitions.

In a statement, foundation founder Mo Ibrahim emphasized the appointees’ collective expertise: “Each of them brings a wealth of experience. I look forward to collaborating closely as we address some of the most pressing challenges facing Africa and the world today.”

The Council, chaired by Ibrahim, guides the foundation’s strategic direction, leveraging insights from leaders across governments, multilateral bodies, and academia. The independent Prize Committee oversees the Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership, awarded to former heads of state who demonstrate exemplary governance and continue contributing to public service post-office.

These appointments come as the foundation intensifies efforts to tackle governance, security, and development challenges across Africa. The Ibrahim Prize, its flagship initiative, has recognized leaders like Namibia’s Hifikepunye Pohamba and Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, underscoring the foundation’s commitment to fostering accountable leadership.

By integrating seasoned policymakers and diplomats, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation aims to amplify its impact in promoting transparency and sustainable development, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of African governance advocacy.