Mo Ibrahim Foundation Highlights Climate Finance Gaps in New Research Brief

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has released a comprehensive research brief titled “Latest COPs on Climate Change, Desertification, and Biodiversity – Key Outcomes for Africa (2024-25).”

The report delves into the outcomes of the recent COP summits and their implications for Africa, emphasizing the growing disconnect between global commitments and the continent’s urgent climate finance needs.

A central theme of the brief is the widening gap in climate finance. While developed nations pledged to increase climate funding to $300 billion annually by 2035 at COP29, this falls far short of Africa’s estimated requirement of $1.6 to $1.9 trillion by 2030. The Foundation underscores that current commitments are insufficient to address the scale of the challenges Africa faces, from climate adaptation to loss and damage.

The brief also highlights the inadequacy of the $700 million pledged to the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD), which covers a mere 0.6% of the climate-related damages Africa is projected to incur by 2030. This stark disparity raises concerns about the global community’s ability to deliver on its promises to vulnerable nations.

On a more positive note, the report acknowledges progress made at COP28 in advancing the global goal on adaptation under Article 7 of the Paris Agreement. However, it notes that subsequent negotiations have stalled, leaving critical adaptation efforts in limbo.

The UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) COP16 also came under scrutiny. The summit failed to secure a binding agreement on drought resilience, deferring the issue to COP17 in Mongolia in 2026. With an estimated financing gap of $2.6 trillion by 2030, the lack of decisive action on desertification poses a significant threat to Africa’s agricultural and ecological systems.

In contrast, the recently resumed COP16 in Rome marked a milestone with a landmark agreement to mobilize at least $200 billion annually by 2030 to address the biodiversity finance gap. While this represents a step forward, the Foundation cautions that such commitments must be met with tangible action to ensure meaningful impact.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s brief reiterates its call for more and better financing for developing nations, emphasizing that Africa’s climate and environmental challenges require urgent, scaled-up support. As the continent grapples with the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, the Foundation’s work continues to amplify Africa’s voice on the global stage, advocating for equitable and effective solutions.