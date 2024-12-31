Mo Ibrahim Foundation Report Highlights Decline in Democracy Across Africa, Noting 2024 Election Trends

A new report from the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, titled “Africa’s 2024 Election Year, Trends and Stories from the 2024 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG),” paints a concerning picture of governance across the continent.

The report reveals a significant deterioration in participatory and democratic measures in African countries holding elections, based on data from 2014 to 2023.

The findings suggest a troubling trend in the 17 African countries scheduled for elections over the past decade. Participatory rights, democratic processes, and inclusion have all shown declines, with the report noting a stagnation in overall governance across the continent. “Although security and rule of law have shown considerable decline, participation, rights, and inclusion are also crucial in driving the continental stagnation in overall governance,” the report states.

The decline in these critical aspects of governance raises alarms for the future of democracy in Africa, particularly as these countries approach crucial electoral moments. While the IIAG paints a bleak picture of governance trends, the report also highlights the global context, noting a wave of elections worldwide, including in countries like the United States, India, and South Africa, where millions of citizens participated in different electoral environments.

2024 was a major election year in Africa, with 17 countries initially scheduled to hold elections. However, due to delays, four countries—Burkina Faso, Mali, South Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau—postponed their elections. Ultimately, 13 countries held elections this year, with Ghana being the latest on December 7.

The report outlines the outcomes of these elections, revealing both continuity and change in leadership across the continent. Seven countries saw incumbent leaders secure re-election, including Algeria, Chad, Comoros, Mauritania, Rwanda, South Africa, and Tunisia. Meanwhile, six countries elected new leaders, including self-declared Republic of Somaliland. Notably, four countries—Botswana, Ghana, Mauritius, and Senegal—witnessed historic transfers of power, a sign of democratic transitions that stand in contrast to the broader trend of political stagnation.

The report’s findings underscore the importance of continued attention to Africa’s governance landscape, particularly as the continent faces the challenges of democratic deepening and participation in the face of rising political and security concerns. These trends highlight the complexity of Africa’s political terrain, where progress in some areas of governance is counterbalanced by significant setbacks in others.

You can read the full report here