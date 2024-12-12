Mo Traditional Leader Congratulates President-Elect John Dramani Mahama on Resounding Victory

Nana Kwaku Dankwa III, the Overlord of the Mo Traditional Area in the Kintampo Bono East Region, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to President-Elect John Dramani Mahama following his decisive victory in the just-concluded elections.

In an official letter dated December 11, 2024, Nana Dankwa praised Mahama’s triumph, describing it as an overwhelming endorsement of his leadership.

“The outcome of the election showed that it was not just about the NDC versus the NPP, but rather the broader frustration of the people with the ruling government,” Nana Kwaku Dankwa III wrote. He further emphasized that although Mahama’s victory had been widely anticipated, the scale of the win, securing more than 56% of the vote and a commanding majority in Parliament, was remarkable. “The margin of victory was divine,” he added, reflecting on the extent of the support Mahama garnered.

The traditional leader recalled how the Mo Traditional Area had been instrumental in Mahama’s early political journey, particularly highlighting the role of the Mo people in his first election to Parliament in 1996. “In 1996, the Mo people overwhelmingly supported you to become the Member of Parliament for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency,” Nana Kwaku Dankwa III noted, underscoring the longstanding connection between Mahama and the community.

Nana Kwaku Dankwa III assured Mahama of continued support from the Chiefs, Divisional Heads, and the Mo community, both within Ghana and among the diaspora. “We will always stand by you, Your Excellency, and offer our unflinching support at all times,” he affirmed.

The Overlord also urged Mahama to ensure that his appointees uphold the same values of integrity and leadership that he has demonstrated throughout his political career. He commended Mahama as a “truthful character” who triumphed over lies and deceit in the election, and expressed hope that his incoming appointees would follow his example of honesty and dedication.

Looking ahead, Nana Kwaku Dankwa III expressed confidence in Mahama’s vision for Ghana. He highlighted key promises from Mahama’s campaign, including initiatives for a 24-hour economy, women’s banking programs, and national unity. “If you are able to unite the country and carry all of us forward, the entire nation will be clamouring for continuity,” he concluded, expressing optimism for Mahama’s leadership in the years to come.