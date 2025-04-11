MOBA Golf Club Endorses Mike Aggrey for Ghana Olympic Committee Presidency

The MOBA Golf Club has pledged its full support to Mike Aggrey’s bid for the presidency of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), citing his decades of experience as an athlete, administrator, and advocate for sports development.

Led by Club Captain Dr. Ernest Asimenu, the endorsement underscores Aggrey’s reputation as a unifying figure capable of revitalizing Ghana’s sporting sector.

In a letter widely shared within Ghana’s sports community, the club praised Aggrey’s integrity and track record, emphasizing his transition from a competitive athlete to a respected leader. “Your life’s work has been about uplifting others and striving for excellence,” Dr. Asimenu wrote, highlighting Aggrey’s efforts to expand golf’s reach and support athletes on international platforms like the Olympics.

The endorsement drew parallels between Aggrey’s leadership qualities and the precision required in golf, noting his “calm demeanor” and ability to deliver under pressure. The MOBA Golf Club, composed largely of Mfantsipim School alumni, stressed that their backing stems from firsthand observation of his contributions, including initiatives to promote grassroots sports and elevate Ghana’s global athletic presence.

Aggrey’s campaign, built on themes of unity and opportunity, has gained momentum with this show of solidarity. The club urged the broader sports community to rally behind his vision, framing the election as a pivotal moment for Ghanaian sports. “Stay focused and steady,” the letter concluded. “We are firmly behind you, every step of the way.”

As the GOC presidential race intensifies, endorsements from influential groups like the MOBA Golf Club signal a growing demand for leadership rooted in trust and tangible results. With the election poised to shape the future of Ghana’s sports infrastructure, Aggrey’s blend of experience and grassroots advocacy positions him as a frontrunner in a field eager for renewal.