Mobile Connection Unavailable in Parts of Kabul

Telecommunications services stopped working in many areas of the Afghan capital of Kabul, Afghan media reported on Monday.

Citizens complain about non-working mobile phones. The Afghan authorities are yet to comment on the situation, TOLOnews broadcaster reported.

According to Crisis24, a security management company, multiple telecommunications services have been suspended by Afghan authorities to maintain security while citizens are celebrating the Ashura holiday.

This come as security situation become tense in the Afghan capital after two deadly blasts shook the city over the weekend. Two people were killed and 22 others were injured in an explosion on Saturday in the western part of Kabul. Another explosion occurred in the same area of Kabul leaving eight people killed and 18 others injured.