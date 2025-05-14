Mobile Gender Gap Stalls as 885 Million Women Remain Offline

New data from the GSMA reveals persistent disparities in mobile internet access, with women in low and middle income countries 14% less likely than men to use mobile services.

The 2025 Mobile Gender Gap Report shows approximately 885 million women across these nations remain unconnected, nearly 60% of them in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

While mobile internet adoption among women in LMICs has reached a record 63%, progress in closing the gender divide has plateaued since 2020. The current 14% gap represents about 235 million fewer women than men using mobile internet services. Regional disparities remain particularly acute, with South Asia showing a 32% gender gap and Sub-Saharan Africa at 29%.

Affordability and digital literacy continue to pose significant barriers. Smartphone ownership remains unequal, with 945 million women lacking devices compared to 715 million men. The cost of an entry-level handset consumes 24% of women’s monthly income versus 12% for men. Even among connected women, usage patterns show more limited engagement due to safety concerns, data costs and connectivity challenges.

Claire Sibthorpe, GSMA’s Head of Digital Inclusion, emphasized the need for targeted action. “The mobile internet gender gap won’t close on its own,” she noted, pointing to the organization’s Connected Women Initiative which has helped 80 million additional women access digital services since 2016.

The economic implications of this divide are substantial. GSMA estimates that bridging the mobile gender gap could contribute $1.3 trillion to LMIC economies by 2030, while generating $230 billion in additional revenue for mobile operators. These potential gains underscore how mobile access serves as a critical gateway to education, healthcare and financial services for women in developing economies.

As the primary means of internet access in LMICs, mobile connectivity plays a pivotal role in women’s social and economic empowerment. The stalled progress highlighted in this report suggests current approaches may require reevaluation to address the complex social and economic factors perpetuating the digital gender divide. With proper investment and policy focus, the next decade could see meaningful advances in connecting millions of women to transformative digital opportunities.